Wyatt Langford Injury: Diagnosed with mild oblique strain

Langford will be held out of baseball activities for 5-to-7 days after being diagnosed with a mild oblique strain, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

For now, the Rangers are not concerned that this could affect Langford's Opening Day availability. That will depend on a smooth recovery, which doesn't always happen with oblique injuries. Langford is looking to break out for the Rangers in 2025 after finishing strong last September with a .996 OPS, eight homers and seven stolen bases.