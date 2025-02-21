Fantasy Baseball
Wyatt Langford headshot

Wyatt Langford Injury: Diagnosed with mild oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 8:49am

Langford will be held out of baseball activities for 5-to-7 days after being diagnosed with a mild oblique strain, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

For now, the Rangers are not concerned that this could affect Langford's Opening Day availability. That will depend on a smooth recovery, which doesn't always happen with oblique injuries. Langford is looking to break out for the Rangers in 2025 after finishing strong last September with a .996 OPS, eight homers and seven stolen bases.

