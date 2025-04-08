Wyatt Langford Injury: Exits with oblique tightness

Langford was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cubs due to right oblique tightness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Langford was replaced in the field after striking out swinging to end the top of the seventh inning, and he appears to have tweaked the oblique during that at-bat. He's slated to receive an MRI on Wednesday to determine the extent of the damage, per Landry, but Langford said after the game that he isn't too concerned about his latest injury since it doesn't feel as bad as the left oblique strain he suffered during spring training. If Langford ends up missing any amount of time, Josh Smith and Kevin Pillar would be in the running for additional playing time in the outfield. The Rangers could also call up Dustin Harris from Triple-A Round Rock to provide another option who's capable of playing all three outfield spots.