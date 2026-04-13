Wyatt Langford Injury: Expected to play Tuesday

Langford (quadriceps) is expected to be in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Langford hasn't seen any action since Saturday after suffering a right quadriceps strain, but it seems he'll avoid a trip to the injured list. Grant notes that Tuesday will be a strong spot to shuttle Langford back into the starting nine with a southpaw in Jeffrey Springs scheduled to toe the rubber in the second game of a four-game series.