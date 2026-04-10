Wyatt Langford headshot

Wyatt Langford Injury: Leaves game with quad tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Langford was removed from Friday's game against the Dodgers due to right quad tightness, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Langford went 1-for-3 with a solo home run before exiting the game in the sixth inning. Sam Haggerty would be next in line to start in left field if Langford has to miss time, though it's still unclear if that will be necessary.

Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers
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