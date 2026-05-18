Wyatt Langford Injury: Making progress in rehab
Langford did a strength test on his right forearm Sunday and recovered well when re-evaluated Monday, though he hasn't been cleared to resume throwing or hitting yet, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
McFarland notes that it's promising news that Langford felt good after Sunday's strength test, but the 24-year-old still has more hurdles to clear. The fact that he hasn't gotten the green light to resume throwing or a hitting progression likely means he's at least a week away from a return from the 10-day injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Langford See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury14 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week15 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players21 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets25 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target30 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Langford See More