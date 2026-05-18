Wyatt Langford headshot

Wyatt Langford Injury: Making progress in rehab

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Langford did a strength test on his right forearm Sunday and recovered well when re-evaluated Monday, though he hasn't been cleared to resume throwing or hitting yet, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

McFarland notes that it's promising news that Langford felt good after Sunday's strength test, but the 24-year-old still has more hurdles to clear. The fact that he hasn't gotten the green light to resume throwing or a hitting progression likely means he's at least a week away from a return from the 10-day injured list.

Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Langford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Langford See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
14 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
15 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
21 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
25 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
30 days ago