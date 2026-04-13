Wyatt Langford headshot

Wyatt Langford Injury: Not in Monday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 3:37pm

Langford (quadriceps) is not in the Rangers' starting lineup against the Athletics on Monday.

Langford will be out of the Rangers' lineup for a third consecutive game due to a right quadriceps strain that he sustained during Friday's game against the Dodgers. Ezequiel Duran will start in left field and bat ninth in Monday's series opener.

Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers
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