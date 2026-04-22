Wyatt Langford Injury: Officially moves to IL

The Rangers placed Langford (forearm) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Langford was diagnosed with a Grade 1 flexor strain following his removal from Tuesday's game against Pittsburgh. Although his injury is severe enough to send him to the IL, the 24-year-old outfielder said he believes he will be able to return from the injured list when eligible May 2. Until then, Ezequiel Duran seems to be ticketed for regular starts in left field, and Alejandro Osuna will come up from Triple-A Round Rock to fill the open roster spot.