Wyatt Langford Injury: On track to return Saturday
Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said that Langford (forearm) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Saturday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Coming back from a right flexor strain, Langford is expected to play a rehab game Thursday before returning to the active roster Saturday if all goes well. It's unclear whether the Rangers plan to use Langford in the designated-hitter slot more often as a means to protect his arm, but in any case, his bat will be back in the lineup on a regular basis this weekend.
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