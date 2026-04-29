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Wyatt Langford Injury: On track to return Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 29, 2026 at 10:48am

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said that Langford (forearm) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Saturday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Coming back from a right flexor strain, Langford is expected to play a rehab game Thursday before returning to the active roster Saturday if all goes well. It's unclear whether the Rangers plan to use Langford in the designated-hitter slot more often as a means to protect his arm, but in any case, his bat will be back in the lineup on a regular basis this weekend.

Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers
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