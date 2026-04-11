Wyatt Langford Injury: Out of Saturday's lineup

Langford (quadriceps) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Imaging on Langford's quad revealed a small strain Saturday, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, but the 24-year-old is optimistic that he'll avoid a stint on the injured list and could return to the starting nine within a few days. In the meantime, Ezequiel Duran will start in left field Saturday and bat second.