Wyatt Langford Injury: Out of Saturday's lineup
Langford (quadriceps) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Imaging on Langford's quad revealed a small strain Saturday, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, but the 24-year-old is optimistic that he'll avoid a stint on the injured list and could return to the starting nine within a few days. In the meantime, Ezequiel Duran will start in left field Saturday and bat second.
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