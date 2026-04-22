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Wyatt Langford Injury: Out Wednesday, awaiting MRI results

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 1:11pm

Langford (forearm) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

Unsurprisingly, Langford will receive the night off after he was removed from Tuesday's 5-1 win in the fourth inning due to right forearm tightness, which he felt on a swing. According to ESPN.com, Langford said he had an MRI scheduled for Wednesday, but the results of those tests haven't yet been publicized. Ezequiel Duran will draw the start in left field Wednesday and could end up serving as the primary replacement for Langford if the latter requires a stint on the injured list.

Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers
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