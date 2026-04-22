Wyatt Langford Injury: Out Wednesday, awaiting MRI results
Langford (forearm) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Unsurprisingly, Langford will receive the night off after he was removed from Tuesday's 5-1 win in the fourth inning due to right forearm tightness, which he felt on a swing. According to ESPN.com, Langford said he had an MRI scheduled for Wednesday, but the results of those tests haven't yet been publicized. Ezequiel Duran will draw the start in left field Wednesday and could end up serving as the primary replacement for Langford if the latter requires a stint on the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Langford See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 166 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Langford See More