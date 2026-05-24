Wyatt Langford Injury: Progressing in recovery
Langford (forearm) was cleared to begin a hitting progression Friday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Langford was pulled form his rehab assignment at an extended spring training game in early May due to soreness in his right forearm. His return to swinging a bat is good news for the 24-year-old, and he'll continue his current hitting progression for the next week before embarking on another rehab assignment, which puts him on track to return to the majors in early-to-mid-June.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Langford See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets3 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Acuna Suffers Hamstring Injury20 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week21 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players27 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets31 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Langford See More