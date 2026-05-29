Wyatt Langford Injury: Rehab assignment on tap
Langford (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Langford has been on the injured list since late April, though his time on the sidelines was extended significantly by a setback he suffered during his first rehab game on May 1. The 24-year-old resumed taking live batting practice this week, and after a successful session Friday, he's officially been cleared to return to a competitive setting. It's unclear how many games the Rangers plan to have Langford play in the minors before adding him back to the active roster, but he's trending toward a return in early June.
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