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Wyatt Langford Injury: Rehab moves to Frisco

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 5:27am

Langford (forearm) started in left field and went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday.

Langford participated in his third rehab game after playing two over the weekend for Triple-A Round Rock. He did a little of everything and appears ready to rejoin the Rangers later this week, when they kick off a series against the Guardians on Friday, per Joe Harris and Theo DeRosa of MLB.com.

Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers
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