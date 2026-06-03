Wyatt Langford Injury: Rehab moves to Frisco
Langford (forearm) started in left field and went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday.
Langford participated in his third rehab game after playing two over the weekend for Triple-A Round Rock. He did a little of everything and appears ready to rejoin the Rangers later this week, when they kick off a series against the Guardians on Friday, per Joe Harris and Theo DeRosa of MLB.com.
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