Wyatt Langford Injury: Resumes light baseball activities

Langford (oblique) resumed light baseball activities Wednesday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Langford was diagnosed with a mild oblique strain last week but was able to throw and run the bases Wednesday and said afterward that he's "feeling great." Swinging a bat will be a bigger test, and it's not clear when he will be ready for that. The Rangers are not worried at this juncture that Langford might not be ready for Opening Day, but the young outfielder can't afford any setbacks.