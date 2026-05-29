Wyatt Langford Injury: Scheduled for live BP
Langford (forearm) is expected to take live batting practice Friday, MLB.com reports.
This will be the second batting practice session of the week for Langford, who also took regular BP on Monday. If Friday's session goes well, he'll likely get the green light to begin a rehab assignment.
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