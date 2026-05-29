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Wyatt Langford Injury: Scheduled for live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 6:02am

Langford (forearm) is expected to take live batting practice Friday, MLB.com reports.

This will be the second batting practice session of the week for Langford, who also took regular BP on Monday. If Friday's session goes well, he'll likely get the green light to begin a rehab assignment.

Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers
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