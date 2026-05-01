Wyatt Langford Injury: Setback in extended spring game

Langford exited an extended spring training game after one at-bat Thursday with soreness in his injured right forearm, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Langford was playing in his first game since going on the 10-day injured list last week with a flexor strain. The Rangers seem optimistic that it's a minor setback for Langford, but the club is still gathering more information. He had been tracking toward a return to the active roster Saturday, but that will not happen now.