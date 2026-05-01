Wyatt Langford Injury: Setback in extended spring game
Langford exited an extended spring training game after one at-bat Thursday with soreness in his injured right forearm, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Langford was playing in his first game since going on the 10-day injured list last week with a flexor strain. The Rangers seem optimistic that it's a minor setback for Langford, but the club is still gathering more information. He had been tracking toward a return to the active roster Saturday, but that will not happen now.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Langford See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players4 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 1615 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Langford See More