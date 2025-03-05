Fantasy Baseball
Wyatt Langford Injury: Slated for Cactus debut Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Langford (oblique) is expected to make his Cactus League debut Friday against the Rockies, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Langford suffered a mild left oblique strain at the beginning of Rangers camp but has been steadily improving since then and is almost ready to try things out in a game setting. Barring setbacks, the young outfielder will have time to get ready for Opening Day.

