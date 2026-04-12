Wyatt Langford headshot

Wyatt Langford Injury: Still sitting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 11:28am

Langford (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

The 24-year-old outfielder departed Friday's contest due to right quadriceps tightness, which was diagnosed as a minor strain that will keep him on the bench Sunday for a second straight game. Ezequiel Duran will pick up another start in left field for the Rangers.

Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers
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