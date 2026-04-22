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Wyatt Langford Injury: Ticketed for IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 1:53pm

Langford said Wednesday that he's been diagnosed with a Grade 1 flexor strain following an MRI and expects to be placed on the injured list, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

The transaction may not be made official prior to Wednesday's game against the Pirates, but Langford will need to miss time after injuring the right forearm when he felt it tighten up on a swing during Tuesday's 5-1 win. For his part, Langford doesn't believe the injury is too serious, and he's optimistic that he'll be able to return from the IL when first eligible May 2. Ezequiel Duran will draw the start in left field Wednesday, and he and Alejandro Osuna -- who is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move -- could end up sharing the position while Langford is on the shelf.

Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers
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