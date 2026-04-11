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Wyatt Langford Injury: Undergoing imaging on quad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Langford will undergo imaging on his right quadriceps Saturday morning, Jacob Gurvis of MLB.com reports. "I think it's pretty minor," Langford said after leaving Friday's game. "And then hopefully based on what we see on the imaging, be able to avoid the IL."

Langford finally connected for his first home run of the season Friday, but he injured himself on the swing. "I think it was on the swing when I hit the home run, I guess I kind of reached down to get it," Langford said. "And when I started jogging, I just kind of felt tight." While the outfielder seems optimistic about his chances of avoiding the IL, Saturday's testing will determine whether or not that's realistic. Ezequiel Duran replaced Langford in Friday's game and Sam Haggerty later took over in left field, moving Duran to third base.

Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers
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