Wyatt Langford headshot

Wyatt Langford News: Activated, added to lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Langford (oblique) was activated from the injured list Sunday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Langford said Saturday that he expected to be activated Sunday, and that has indeed come to pass following a final evaluation in the morning. He was originally left out of Texas' lineup, but he's now slated to start in left field and bat fifth. In a corresponding move, Ezequiel Duran was sent down to Triple-A.

Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers
