Wyatt Langford News: Activated from injured list
The Rangers activated Langford (forearm) from the 10-day injured list Friday.
Langford was diagnosed with a Grade 1 flexor strain in his forearm back in late April and slashed .200/.467/.500 with one homer, two RBI, four runs scored, one stolen base and a 5:4 BB:K across 15 plate appearances on his rehab assignment. In 20 games at the big-league level this season, Langford has a disappointing .636 OPS with just one homer and four RBI in 84 trips to the plate.
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