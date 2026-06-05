Wyatt Langford News: Activated from injured list

The Rangers activated Langford (forearm) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Langford was diagnosed with a Grade 1 flexor strain in his forearm back in late April and slashed .200/.467/.500 with one homer, two RBI, four runs scored, one stolen base and a 5:4 BB:K across 15 plate appearances on his rehab assignment. In 20 games at the big-league level this season, Langford has a disappointing .636 OPS with just one homer and four RBI in 84 trips to the plate.