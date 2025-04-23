Wyatt Langford News: Ascends to second in order

Langford batted second and went 3-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Athletics.

Langford was moved up to second in the batting among a slew of lineup and batting order tweaks enacted by manager Bruce Bochy, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. The other major changes involved Josh Smith moving to leadoff and Marcus Semien dropping from leadoff to fifth. Obviously, moving up to second gives Langford more plate appearances, which is a good thing for fantasy managers and an offense that's been struggling (27th in runs). Langford has a 1.011 OPS with five home runs through 14 games played.