Wyatt Langford News: Batting third in spring debut
Langford (oblique) is batting third as the designated hitter in Friday's spring game against the Rockies.
The 23-year-old will make his first start of spring in a non-defensive capacity after missing the first couple weeks of Cactus League action due to an oblique strain. Langford now has nearly three weeks to get settled ahead of Opening Day against the Red Sox on March 27.
