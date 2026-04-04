Wyatt Langford News: Emerging from early slump

Langford went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI in Friday's 5-3 loss to Cincinnati.

Langford, who opened the season 2-for-19 (.105), is emerging from an early slump. Over the last three contests, he's 4-for-13 with three extra-base hits and his first two RBI. Five of Langford's last 11 batted-balls left his bat at more than 100 mph and seven were classified as hard hit (greater than 95 mph) by Statcast.