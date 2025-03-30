Fantasy Baseball
Wyatt Langford headshot

Wyatt Langford News: Goes deep in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Langford went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

After Boston took a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth, Langford responded immediately with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the frame. It was the first home run of the season for Langford, who was moved up to second in the order with Corey Seager getting the day off. The outfielder has hit safely in all four games to start the season

Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers
