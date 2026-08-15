Wyatt Langford News: Hits go-ahead homer
Langford went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Athletics.
Langford had gone 19 games without a multi-hit effort entering this contest. He hit just .119 with four extra-base hits and a 10:22 BB:K in that span. The outfielder's biggest hit Saturday was his go-ahead homer in the sixth inning, which ended up being the difference. Langford is batting .256 with a .789 OPS, 14 homers, 33 RBI, 41 runs scored, 14 doubles, two triples and nine stolen bases over 72 games.
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