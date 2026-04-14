Wyatt Langford News: In lineup as expected
Langford (quadriceps) will serve as Texas' designated hitter and bat second against the Athletics on Tuesday.
Langford managed to avoid a trip to the injured list after suffering a right quad strain Friday, and he'll now return to the starting nine following a three-game absence. The 24-year-old has started slow this season, slashing just .170/.185/.340 with a homer, three RBI and four runs scored through his first 54 plate appearances. He'll have an opportunity to turn things around Tuesday, however, as lefty Jeffrey Springs will be on the mound for the A's, and Langford boasts an .828 OPS against southpaws in his MLB career.
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