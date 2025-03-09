Fantasy Baseball
Wyatt Langford News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 8:48am

Langford started in left field, batted third, and went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's spring game against the Royals.

Langford made his Cactus League debut after dealing with an oblique strain that first cropped up two weeks ago. He had been scheduled to play Friday, but that game was canceled due to weather. He lined a single that left the bat at 97.6 mph in first plate appearance and later grounded out at an exit velocity of 101.4 mph. "I felt pretty good baseball-wise, but physically, I felt really good," Langford, who also played five innings in left field, told Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. If there are no setbacks, Langford should have enough time to build up plate appearances before the start of the regular season.

