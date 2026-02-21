Wyatt Langford News: Offseason work targeted obliques
Langford engaged in offseason workouts designed to strengthen his core and obliques, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Langford endured three separate stints on the injured list last year due to oblique-related issues. The outfielder attempted to address a repeat occurrence during the winter months. "I did way more like rotational stuff, like med ball type throws and rotational lifts, versus last year," the outfielder said. "I just had a better idea of what I was doing." Langford made leaps from his rookie 2024 season to 2025, increasing his OPS (from .740 to .775), OPS+ (115 to 127) and bWAR (3.9 to 5.6).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Langford See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3002 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30030 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings64 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings93 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate108 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Langford See More