Wyatt Langford headshot

Wyatt Langford News: Offseason work targeted obliques

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Langford engaged in offseason workouts designed to strengthen his core and obliques, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Langford endured three separate stints on the injured list last year due to oblique-related issues. The outfielder attempted to address a repeat occurrence during the winter months. "I did way more like rotational stuff, like med ball type throws and rotational lifts, versus last year," the outfielder said. "I just had a better idea of what I was doing." Langford made leaps from his rookie 2024 season to 2025, increasing his OPS (from .740 to .775), OPS+ (115 to 127) and bWAR (3.9 to 5.6).

Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Langford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Wyatt Langford See More
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
30 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
64 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
93 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Pulled Air Rate
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
108 days ago