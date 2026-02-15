Wyatt Langford News: Overcomes oblique injury
Langford (oblique) took his first live batting practice session of spring training Sunday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Langford was shut down for the final five games of the 2025 season due to a left oblique strain, but he's believed to have had something close to a normal offseason and appears to be back to full health for spring training. The 24-year-old is likely to open the upcoming season as the Rangers' everyday left fielder, though he could occasionally slide over to center in place of the left-handed-hitting Evan Carter when Texas faces left-handed starters.
