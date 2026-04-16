Wyatt Langford News: Remains at DH
Langford served as the designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Athletics.
Langford made a second straight start as the DH since returning from a quad injury that cost him three games. He's 2-for-7 with a walk in his two games back. For the season, Langford is batting just .183 (11-for-60) with one home run, three RBI, one steal and two walks over 15 contests.
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