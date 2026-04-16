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Wyatt Langford News: Returns to field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 6:26pm

Langford started in center field and went 1-for-5 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 9-6 win over the Athletics.

Langford defended a position for the first time in three games since returning from a quad injury. That he felt well enough to steal is good sign. It was the second steal of the season for Langford, who swiped 22 bags (caught six times) in 2025.

Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers
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