Wyatt Langford News: Slugs game-winning homer

Langford went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Rays.

Langford entered Saturday's game hitless in three of his last four starts, but he continued to showcase his power early on this season. His two-run blast in the seventh inning gave the Rangers a lead they wouldn't surrender and was his third long ball in his last six starts. Langford also has an impressive 13.9 percent strikeout rate across 36 plate appearances.