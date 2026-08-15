Wyatt Langford News: Steals base amid cold spell
Langford went 0-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 8-3 loss to the Athletics.
Langford swiped his ninth base of the season, setting himself up to achieve a third consecutive season with double-digit thefts. Unfortunately for the Rangers, Langford has done little since hitting a solo home run Aug. 1. In the 12 games since, the outfielder is 3-for-37 (.081) with one extra-base hit, nine walks, two steals and zero RBI.
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