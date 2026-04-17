Wyatt Langford News: Three-hit game in win

Langford went 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 5-0 win over the Mariners.

Langford has gone 6-for-17 over four contests since he returned from a right quad strain. The outfielder is starting to turn around his relatively slow start at the plate. He's batting .214 with a .590 OPS while adding one home run, four RBI, seven runs scored, two doubles, two triples and two stolen bases over 17 games. Langford is regularly hitting second or third in the order, which should give him plenty of chances to participate in run production.