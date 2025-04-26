Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Wyatt Langford headshot

Wyatt Langford News: Three more hits in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 6:42am

Langford went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in Friday's 2-0 win over the Giants.

The Rangers managed just seven hits in total on the night, and Langford was the only Texas hitter who had little trouble solving Justin Verlander, with both his two-baggers coming off the future Hall of Famer. The three-hit performance was Langford's third in five games since returning from an oblique strain, and the surge has boosted his slash line on the season to .350/.429/.700 with six homers, four steals, eight runs and nine RBI in 70 plate appearances.

Wyatt Langford
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now