Wyatt Mills News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 5:15pm

Mills (elbow) tossed 1.2 innings Tuesday in the Red Sox's 6-1 loss to Atlanta in Grapefruit League play, giving up one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out one batter.

Mills didn't pitch in either of the past two seasons after suffering from elbow soreness during spring training in 2023 and requiring Tommy John surgery later that summer. After a lengthy recovery, Mills seems to be healthy again, but he'll face an uphill battle to win a spot in Boston's Opening Day bullpen while he attends camp as a non-roster invitee.

Wyatt Mills
Boston Red Sox
