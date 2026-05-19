Wyatt Mills News: Optioned to OKC
The Dodgers optioned Mills to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Since getting the call to join the active roster May 10, Mills has allowed three earned runs on three hits and seven walks while striking out one batter in 3.1 innings across four appearances. He'll now be sent back to the minors to make room for Eric Lauer, though Mills will get to keep his spot on the 40-man roster for now.
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