Wyatt Olds News: Earns first MLB promotion
The Red Sox selected Olds's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Monday.
Olds will receive his first call-up to the big leagues after submitting a 5.33 ERA and 74:28 K:BB over 50.2 frames this season with Worcester. The right-hander -- who turned 27 earlier this month -- will likely provide Boston with some bullpen protection for a short period of time before returning to Worcester.
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