Xander Bogaerts Injury: Exits with hamstring injury

Bogaerts was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Mets in the seventh inning with a right hamstring injury, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Bogaerts grabbed at his hamstring on a swinging strikeout in the top of the seventh inning and did not take the field for the bottom of the frame. The Padres should have more on the infielder's status after the contest. Bogaerts went 1-for-2 with a double and a run scored before departing.