Xander Bogaerts News: Continues strong start to season

Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored, a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.

Bogaerts plated the Padres' first run with a solo blast to left field in the second inning. It was his fifth home run through 28 contests on the campaign, which is nearly half as many as the 11 he knocked across 136 regular-season games last year. Bogaerts has added a .286/.364/.448 slash line and three stolen bases, making him a mildly pleasant surprise for fantasy managers who roster him.