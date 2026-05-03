Xander Bogaerts headshot

Xander Bogaerts News: Delivers winning hit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Bogaerts singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and also swiped a bag after getting on base. The shortstop's effort Sunday was enough to end just his third multi-game stretch without a hit this season. His consistency is evident in a .269 batting average and .763 OPS, and he's added five home runs, 18 RBI, 15 runs scored, four steals and two doubles over 32 contests. Bogaerts has a firm grasp on a starting role in the middle of the Padres' lineup.

Xander Bogaerts
San Diego Padres
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