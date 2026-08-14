Xander Bogaerts headshot

Xander Bogaerts News: Drives in three in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:24am

Bogaerts went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and two walks in Friday's 7-5 win over Cleveland.

Bogaerts made the most of his lone official at-bat, launching a two-run homer off Gavin Williams in the fourth inning to cut San Diego's deficit to 3-2. He later added a sacrifice fly in the seventh to give the Padres some insurance. The long ball was Bogaerts' 11th of the season, and while the veteran has put up a relatively quiet offensive campaign, more outings like Friday's would provide a spark for the Padres' offense over the final weeks of the regular season. He's still hitting just .223 with a below-average .653 OPS.

Xander Bogaerts
San Diego Padres
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