Xander Bogaerts News: Drives in three in win

Bogaerts went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and two walks in Friday's 7-5 win over Cleveland.

Bogaerts made the most of his lone official at-bat, launching a two-run homer off Gavin Williams in the fourth inning to cut San Diego's deficit to 3-2. He later added a sacrifice fly in the seventh to give the Padres some insurance. The long ball was Bogaerts' 11th of the season, and while the veteran has put up a relatively quiet offensive campaign, more outings like Friday's would provide a spark for the Padres' offense over the final weeks of the regular season. He's still hitting just .223 with a below-average .653 OPS.