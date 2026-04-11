Xander Bogaerts News: Getting breather Saturday
Bogaerts isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Colorado.
Bogaerts' 0-for-4 performance in Friday's game snapped what had been a five-game hitting streak, during which he went 9-for-22 (.409) with a pair of homers, five RBI and four runs scored. In his absence, Jake Cronenworth will start at shortstop while Fernando Tatis makes his first career start at second base and Nick Castellanos covers right field.
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