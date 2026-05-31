Xander Bogaerts News: Goes deep Saturday
Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk against Washington in a loss Saturday.
Bogaerts kicked off the scoring with a 417-foot solo shot to center field in the second inning. The long ball was his first since he went deep in back-to-back games May 5-6. The veteran infielder has struggled at the plate since those pair of contests, batting just .181 with only four RBI over 20 contests. However, he did swipe five bases during that span and is 9-for-9 on theft attempts this season.
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