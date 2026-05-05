Xander Bogaerts News: Homers in Tuesday's win
Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a second RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Giants.
Bogaerts has a pair of multi-hit efforts in May, but he's gone hitless in his other three games this month. The shortstop got the Padres on the board with his second-inning solo shot, which was his first extra-base hit since he homered April 28 versus the Cubs. He's batting a steady .270 with a .781 OPS, six long balls, 20 RBI, 16 runs scored and four stolen bases across 34 contests this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xander Bogaerts See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2312 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2312 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 2213 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xander Bogaerts See More