Xander Bogaerts headshot

Xander Bogaerts News: Homers in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a second RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Giants.

Bogaerts has a pair of multi-hit efforts in May, but he's gone hitless in his other three games this month. The shortstop got the Padres on the board with his second-inning solo shot, which was his first extra-base hit since he homered April 28 versus the Cubs. He's batting a steady .270 with a .781 OPS, six long balls, 20 RBI, 16 runs scored and four stolen bases across 34 contests this season.

Xander Bogaerts
San Diego Padres
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