Xander Bogaerts headshot

Xander Bogaerts News: Notches steal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.

Bogaerts has logged four steals over his last eight games despite going 4-for-28 (.143) in that span. The shortstop's strong April has given way to a shaky May -- he's been held hitless 12 times in 23 contests this month, batting just .203 in that span. For the season, he's hitting .245 with a .685 OPS, seven home runs, nine steals, 24 RBI and 22 runs scored over 52 games.

Xander Bogaerts
San Diego Padres
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