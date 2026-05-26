Xander Bogaerts News: Notches steal in loss

Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.

Bogaerts has logged four steals over his last eight games despite going 4-for-28 (.143) in that span. The shortstop's strong April has given way to a shaky May -- he's been held hitless 12 times in 23 contests this month, batting just .203 in that span. For the season, he's hitting .245 with a .685 OPS, seven home runs, nine steals, 24 RBI and 22 runs scored over 52 games.