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Xander Bogaerts News: Reaches four times Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Bogaerts went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk in Sunday's 8-6 victory versus Boston.

Though Bogaerts didn't score or knock in any runs, he at least helped prop up the batting average and OBP of fantasy teams by reaching in all four of his trips to the plate. That was a stark contract to his previous four games, during which Bogaerts went 0-for-16 with one walk. Even with Sunday's big performance, Bogaerts is slashing just .200/.243/.257 through nine contests. He's knocked in three runs but hasn't yet crossed the plate himself.

Xander Bogaerts
San Diego Padres
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