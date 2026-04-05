Xander Bogaerts News: Reaches four times Sunday
Bogaerts went 3-for-3 with a double and a walk in Sunday's 8-6 victory versus Boston.
Though Bogaerts didn't score or knock in any runs, he at least helped prop up the batting average and OBP of fantasy teams by reaching in all four of his trips to the plate. That was a stark contract to his previous four games, during which Bogaerts went 0-for-16 with one walk. Even with Sunday's big performance, Bogaerts is slashing just .200/.243/.257 through nine contests. He's knocked in three runs but hasn't yet crossed the plate himself.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xander Bogaerts See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings17 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30024 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 1027 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xander Bogaerts See More