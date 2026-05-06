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Xander Bogaerts News: Resting up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Bogaerts is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Bogaerts had started every game dating back to April 12, so manager Craig Stammen likely viewed Wednesday's afternoon contest as an opportune time to give the veteran infielder a breather. With Bogaerts on the bench, Fernando Tatis will cover second base and Sung-Mun Song will start at shortstop.

Xander Bogaerts
San Diego Padres
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