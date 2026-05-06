Xander Bogaerts News: Resting up Wednesday
Bogaerts is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Bogaerts had started every game dating back to April 12, so manager Craig Stammen likely viewed Wednesday's afternoon contest as an opportune time to give the veteran infielder a breather. With Bogaerts on the bench, Fernando Tatis will cover second base and Sung-Mun Song will start at shortstop.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xander Bogaerts See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2313 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2313 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 2214 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Xander Bogaerts See More